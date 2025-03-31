Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has alleged that he was detained at home ahead of Eid prayers on Monday. He questioned why congregational prayers were barred at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, saying that it reflected an “oppressive and authoritarian approach.”

Farooq said that even during the peak of militancy in the 1990s, Eid prayers were held at the Eidgah.

“So now when huge claims of normalcy are made everyday by the authorities, why are Muslims being kept away from their religious places and practices?” he asked.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi had on Sunday cited construction work as the reason why Eid prayers had been barred at the Eidgah grounds. Read more.

The Congress has asked the Centre to move in a law to ensure reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in private non-minority educational institutions. Party MP Jairam Ramesh said that a parliamentary panel also made a demand on similar lines last week.

Ramesh said that a constitutional provision allowing for quotas in public and private educational institutions, except for minority-run ones, came into force in 2006. In 2014, the provision was for the first time “upheld as it is explicitly” by the Supreme Court, he added.

“In its 364th Report on the Demand for Grants for the Department of Higher Education, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports also recommended a new legislation to implement Article 15(5) as well,” Ramesh said. “The Indian National Congress reiterates this demand.”

The parliamentary panel submitted its report on March 26. Read more.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has that there is no need to search for a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he will continue to work for many more years. Fadnavis was responding to a claim by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, wanted a change in the country’s leadership.

Modi on Sunday visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and met its chief Mohan Bhagwat during a visit to the city.

“Modiji is our leader, and will continue to work for many more years,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Monday. “We are looking at Modiji as the prime minister in 2029 as well, and so is the entire country.”

The chief minister added: “As per Indian culture, when the father is alive, one should not talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. Read more.

The toll in the earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday morning has crossed 1,700, the country’s government said. While more than 300 persons are missing, about 3,400 were injured, said government spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun.

The earthquake, of magnitude 7.5, struck at 11.50 am local time near central Myanmar’s Mandalay city on Friday morning. Mandalay is the country’s second-largest city by population.

A second quake, an aftershock, measuring 7.0 struck at 12.02 pm, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the first quake was 7.7 and the second was 6.4.

The quake also rattled neighbouring Thailand. At least 18 people were killed in the capital Bangkok, about 1,000 kms away from Mandalay. Read more.