A 19-year-old Dalit man in Rajasthan’s Sikar district has accused two men of sexually assaulting him, urinating on him and abusing him on the basis of his caste, The Indian Express reported.

The man also alleged that the accused men hit him with a liquor bottle, and threatened to kill him and his family if he were to complain.

The alleged crime took place on April 8 in the Sikar district’s Fatehpur area, and the case was filed on April 16, The Times of India reported. The Dalit man said he delayed filing the complaint as he was scared, and because the accused persons had shot videos of their acts and threatened to make the videos viral.

As per the first information report, at the time of the alleged offence on April 8, the Dalit man’s family was attending a wedding in their village.

“When the DJ came near the wedding home, I too left my house to watch it,” The Indian Express quoted the complaint as saying. “On my way, I was stopped by [the accused], who asked me to accompany them to the [bus] station for some work.”

However, he alleged that the accused men, both of whom were said to have been drunk, took him to an isolated spot outside the village and began hurling casteist abuses at him. “They said that they wanted to kill my father, but since he is outside the country, it is your turn [to be beaten up],” he said in the complaint.

The complainant alleged that the accused men then “had unnatural sex with me and urinated on me, of which they recorded a video”. He said that one of the men hit him with a stick on his back, arms, stomach and genitals.

Two men from a nearby settlement later intervened and rescued the complainant.

The complainant said he did not initially tell his family about the assault, but later confided in them after he had trouble urinating.

A case has been filed under various provisions, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, The Times of India quoted Fatehpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Jat as saying.

The official said that the investigation was underway, and that forensic and medical reports would “make things clearer”. He said that while the Dalit man said he was assaulted for about two-and-a-half hours, vehicles usually pass through the adjacent road every few minutes.

The official also said that an independent witness later said the complainant had only told him about the assault, and not “unnatural sex”.

The case was registered just before Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s visit to Sikar on Saturday.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he hoped the chief minister would visit the Dalit man’s home during his visit, and assure the family that the government was standing firmly with them.

He also said that if any police officials are guilty of negligence, action should be taken against them too.

मुख्यमंत्री जी आज सीकर दौरे पर हैं। मैं आशा करता हूं कि इस दौरे पर वो इस दलित युवक के घर जरूर जाएंगे जिसके साथ ऐसी ज्यादती हुई है और उसे विश्वास दिलाएंगे कि सरकार मजबूती से उसके साथ खड़ी है।



State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the alleged offence had “exposed the anti-Dalit face” of Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“The BJP's slogan of 'Sabka Saath' is just an election slogan for Dalits,” he said. “In reality they get only humiliation, oppression and injustice under the BJP rule.”