An Indian Army soldier was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday.

A joint security operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Basantgarh area based on specific intelligence inputs, the Army’s XVI Corps unit said.

The soldier was hurt in the gunfight and succumbed to injuries despite medical efforts, the Army said.

The operation was still underway.

On Wednesday, the Army said it had killed two militants who tried to infiltrate into India from across the Line of Control in Baramulla. Security forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the site.

This came a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 persons and left 17 others injured.

This was the first major terror attack targeting civilians in Kashmir since the Union government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

Also read: