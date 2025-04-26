The Pakistan Army on Saturday opened small arms fire again along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI, quoting an unidentified defence official.

The Indian forces retaliated “appropriately”, said the official, adding that no deaths were reported in the exchange of fire.

On Friday too, the Pakistan Army opened small arms fire at locations along the Line of Control, resulting in the Indian military retaliating.

This comes amid diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

Twenty-six persons were killed when militants opened fire at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. Seventeen others were injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of the dead were Hindu.

Following this, India suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and said all valid visas would be revoked from April 27, except medical visas, which will remain valid until April 29. Pakistani nationals in India under the SAARC visa scheme were given 48 hours to leave. India’s Ministry of External Affairs also advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan and urged those already there to return.

On Thursday, Pakistan said that India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty was an “act of war” and warned that it would respond with “full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. It also said it would suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement with India.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the two countries' director generals of military operations. The two countries reaffirmed a commitment made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”.

The ceasefire has largely held since 2021. But India has accused Pakistan of violating the agreement several times between 2022 and 2024.