The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for the ninth consecutive night on Friday by opening small arms fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor sectors, ANI reported.

The Indian Army responded “ promptly and proportionately ,” NDTV quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

This came amid diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack .

On the night of April 24 , the Pakistani Army began opening small arms fire at military posts in Kupwara and Baramulla in North Kashmir, but the violations have expanded to other areas, including Poonch, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Naushera and the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu, The Economic Times reported.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the two countries’ director generals of military operations. The two countries reaffirmed a commitment made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”.

The ceasefire has largely held since 2021. But India has accused Pakistan of violating the agreement several times between 2022 and 2024 .

The terror attack at Baisaran on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

India and Pakistan have fired tit for tat diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack.

New Delhi suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and said all valid visas would be revoked from April 27, except medical visas, which remained valid until April 29. Pakistani citizens in India under the SAARC visa scheme were given 48 hours to leave.

At the end of the deadline, 537 Pakistanis had left India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Punjab.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan and urged those already there to return.

A day after the attack, India had said that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty would remain in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stopped its support for cross-border terrorism.

India declared Pakistan’s defence, military, naval and air advisers in New Delhi persona non grata and said it would withdraw its defence advisers from Islamabad.

On Wednesday, India shut its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated or leased by Pakistan.

Pakistan said it would suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement signed with India in the aftermath of the 1971 war. Among other features, the agreement resulted in the recognition of the Line of Control that serves as the de facto boundary between the countries in much of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, India banned the import of goods originating from or transiting through Pakistan.

Instagram accounts of Pakistani cricketers blocked

Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were blocked by the social media platform in India in compliance with a “legal request”.

Others whose accounts were unavailable in India include Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and former players Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

The account of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, a former Pakistan prime minister, was also inaccessible in India.

On May 1, Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account and those of several actors including Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir were blocked in India.

On April 27, the Indian government banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly disseminating false and provocative content following the Pahalgam attack.

The channels included those of news organisations such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News and Geo News.