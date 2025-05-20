The weather conditions are expected to be favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala in the next four to five days , the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of monsoon over some more areas of the southern Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the Maldives and the southern tip of peninsular India, some parts of the Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the weather department said.

The southwest monsoon season generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September. The India Meteorological Department declares the onset of the season when it hits Kerala.

If monsoon arrives in Kerala as forecast, it would be the earliest onset since 2009, The Economic Times reported.

Some more parts of southern and central Bay of Bengal, northeastern Bay of Bengal and some areas in the North East states are also likely to have favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon over the next four to five days.

On May 13, the agency said that the southwest monsoon had advanced into parts of southern Bay of Bengal, the southern Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands and some parts of the northern Andaman Sea.

On May 10, the department had said that the southwest monsoon was expected to arrive in Kerala by May 27 , ahead of its normal date.

In April, the India Meteorological Department said that rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year was likely to be above normal.

Three dead in Bengaluru after heavy rainfall

At least three persons died in Bengaluru on Monday after being electrocuted after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of the city, the Deccan Herald reported.

On Monday night, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on social media that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had discussed with the officials about emergency measures in the area of Bengaluru that were affected by the rainfall.

“Quantum of rainfall has been very high in Silk Board junction, Hebbal and Yelahanka area,” Shivakumar said in another tweet. “Underpass works are underway in a couple of places in these areas and they have been flooded. We will work with those departments to resolve these issues.”

#BengaluruRains | Several areas in Bengaluru were flooded after the city recorded 105.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours — the second-highest since 2011.



📷 @prakashbhagya pic.twitter.com/30WdaEQOxB — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 20, 2025

On Monday, the weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected on the western coast along Karnataka, Maharashtra’s Konkan region, Goa and Kerala between May 19 and May 25.

There could be extremely heavy rainfall in Karnataka on Tuesday and in Konkan on Wednesday.