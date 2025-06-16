The toll in the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani river in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday has risen to four, The Indian Express reported.

Pradeep Rayannawar, senior inspector at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, told PTI that while two bodies were recovered from beneath the broken structure, two other persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment after being rescued.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Monday told ANI that rescue operations were currently on hold.

Fifty-one persons were injured in the incident, he added.

“As of now, no missing person complaints have been reported,” the news agency quoted him as saying. “Once the rain subsides, an aerial survey of the river using drones is also planned.”

However, the National Disaster Relief Force said that rescue operations had been called off as all the missing persons had been accounted for, The Indian Express reported.

“Since all missing persons have been accounted for yesterday late night, as such as per directions of district administration, the [operation] has been closed,” it said in a statement.

Girish Mahajan, the state disaster management minister, said that the bridge had collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists, PTI reported.

“The bridge was meant only for pedestrians and there was a warning board there stating that it cannot be used by two-wheelers,” PTI quoted Mahajan as saying. “It seems people on the bridge did not pay heed to these instructions, which caused the incident.”

The incident took place in Kundamala village, which is located about 16 km north of Pimpri-Chinchwad town.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke had earlier told the Hindustan Times that the bridge was 30 years old . There were about 100 persons present on the bridge at the time of the accident, he added.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was in place for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad town at the time of the incident. The region had experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Balasaheb Shelar claimed that the bridge had become weak, The Indian Express reported.

“The Dehu Road Cantonment Board and police have put up boards in the area and near the entry to the bridge about the danger it poses,” he told the newspaper. “But tourists do not heed the advice. They throng the bridge, especially during monsoon, for taking selfies and making videos.”

District Collector Dudi told The Indian Express that a five-member committee would be formed to find out whether the structural audit of the bridge was done. “We will also find out whether the bridge was declared unsafe,” he added.

He noted that prohibitory orders had been imposed at major tourist spots. “Though Kundamala was not mentioned by name, our order clearly mentions that tourists should stay away from all waterfalls and water-related spots,” the district collector said.

He added that a new bridge was sanctioned in 2024 and its work order was issued on June 10.