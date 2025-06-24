More than 150 persons have been arrested in connection with the communal tensions that broke out in Assam’s Dhubri town on June 8, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The tensions had erupted after the remains of an animal were discovered near a Hindu temple.

“Our zero tolerance approach, along with apprehending 150 anti-social elements, is working but we are not lowering our guard against communal forces,” Sarma said in a social media post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that his government was mulling setting up a permanent base of the Indian Army “to strengthen the security apparatus in this sensitive district”.

On June 14, Sarma said 38 persons had been arrested for the violence, besides 22 others who were held previously. A day before, he had issued shoot-at-sight orders in the area for nighttime.

The chief minister visited the area for the second time within 10 days on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Widespread protests broke out in Dhubri on June 8 morning, with a large number of residents blocking a road adjacent to the temple. They shouted slogans and burnt tyres as part of their demonstration.

They also prevented the police from removing the remains of the animal, insisting that it must remain untouched until “those responsible are identified and arrested”.

During his last visit to Dhubri, Sarma had claimed that the animal remains found near the temple were part of the head of a cow.

“The day after Bakri Eid [on June 8], some persons kept a severed cow head in front of a Hanuman temple,” claimed Sarma. “Representatives of both the communities met thereafter, a peace committee meeting was held and the conflict seemed to have been resolved.”

The chief minister claimed that the next day, another severed animal head was found in front of the temple premises, which sparked violence.

He also claimed that a day before Bakri Eid, a poster showing Dhubri to be part of Bangladesh was found in the town. Sarma alleged that a group was attempting to spread tensions in the area.