The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that Class 10 students can appear twice a year for board exams , starting from the 2026 academic session, The Indian Express reported.

The decision aligns with the National Education Policy 2020’s recommendation to reduce the “ high stakes ” nature of board examinations by allowing students to take the test twice, according to The Hindu.

As per the new framework, students will have to compulsorily appear for the first board examination in February, the results for which will be announced in April. They will have the option of taking an improvement examination in May. Results for this attempt will be announced in June.

The optional second examination can be taken in up to three subjects among science, mathematics, social science and two languages within the same academic year.

However, students who do not appear for or fail in three or more subjects in the first mandatory board examination will not be allowed to take the improvement exam.

These students will be placed in the “essential repeat” category, meaning they can only take the main examination again in February of the next academic year, The Indian Express reported.

CBSE finalised the decision after seeking public feedback in March, the newspaper reported.

The board also indicated that a similar scheme might be rolled out for Class 12 students later.