There was no politics behind my resignation, says Najeeb Jung: The outgoing Delhi lieutenant governor apprised Narendra Modi of the reasons for his decision and also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Nearly 70 lakh did not pay their taxes in 2014-15 despite making big transactions: I-T Department: The defaulters will have to respond to notices on their dues or face action, an official statement said. Centre asks Manipur to deploy additional paramilitary forces, end blockade on NH-2: Rajnath Singh has directed the Manipur and Nagaland chief ministers to ‘discharge these constitutional obligations with utmost promptness’.

Free market champions Forbes, Wall Street Journal slam demonetisation, call it ‘sickening and immoral’: Both criticised the Indian government for exercising ‘arbitrary power’ over citizens’ lives.

Identity certificates issued to West Pakistan refugees don’t make them domiciles: J&K government: The Mehbooba Mufti regime said a misleading campaign has been launched to destabilise the situation in the Valley. Obama administration ends registration programme that kept tabs mainly on Muslim men entering US: The move makes it difficult for Donald Trump to fulfil his campaign promise of creating a registry to keep members of the community under surveillance. ATS officer shoots woman dead in Rajasthan before committing suicide inside parked car: Ashish Prabhakar called up the police control room and informed them about the body before shooting himself. NIA files chargesheet against eight people for planning Paris attacks-style strike: The accused have been charged with conspiring to wage a war against the country by collecting weapons and explosives to target public places. Syrian Army recaptures all of Aleppo after four years of fighting: President Bashar al-Assad said the victory was a shared one between Syria, Iran and Russia. PayPal in talks to acquire 25% stake in FreeCharge for nearly $200 million: The possible sale will be discussed by the mobile payment firm’s parent company in the first week of January, the report said.