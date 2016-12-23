Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Friday deposed for a cross-examination before a judicial commission investigating the solar panel scam, PTI reported. He was last cross-examined in January 2016 during his tenure as the chief minister.

During the deposition on Friday, the Congress leader reportedly maintained that the charges against him and his office were “politically motivated”. He said he had already told the commission whatever he had to say with regard to the scam.

A one-man commission was appointed in October 2013 to investigate the case. The two accused in the scam, Biju Radhakrishnan and his partner Saritha Nair, allegedly duped investors of lakhs of rupees after promising to install solar panels for them. However, once they received the money, they would disappear. They were arrested in October 2013 and sentenced to three years in jail on December 16, 2016.

Chandy and other Congress ministers were accused of taking large amounts of money and sexual favours as part of the scam. In his defence, Chandy had claimed that the liquor lobby had started this as a conspiracy against him after the state decided to close down bars in Kerala.