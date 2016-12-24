A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi hints at higher taxes for capital markets, defends demonetisation at series of events: After December 30, the time would come for the ‘ruin of the dishonest’, the prime minister said. Israel, Trump furious as UN is able to condemn Palestinian settlements thanks to Obama’s abstention: This is the first time since 1979 that the Security Council has passed a resolution criticising the occupation. Nearly Rs 40 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes found during raids in Kerala’s Tirur, one arrested: The accused told police he was asked by a businessman to give the currency to others in exchange for old cash. Obama signs defence Bill, making India a ‘major defence partner’: The US administration will designate an individual to reinforce security ties with New Delhi, according to the National Defence Authorisation Act, 2017. 10 ‘Cashless’ Delhi metro stations will have other wallet options, not just Paytm, clarifies DMRC: They will not do away with cash counters either, the corporation said, a day after it claimed the stations would be completely digital. Masked men throw acid on woman constable in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore: The police are suspecting a personal motive behind the attack. Narendra Modi is a visionary who wants to take minorities along, says Najeeb Jung: The former L-G of Delhi said he had never received so much ‘cooperation and guidance’ from anybody other than the PM in his 35-year experience. Stars Wars actor Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack during London-LA flight: Her brother said she was receiving excellent care at UCLA centre, but could not classify her condition. Nusli Wadia ousted from Tata Chemicals after 76% voted against him: The longest-serving independent director of the company was earlier removed from Tata Steel and Tata Motors. Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950.