Mulayam Singh Yadav rules out alliance with any other parties in the UP polls: The Samajwadi Party chief said the list of candidates that has been announced will not be changed. Anil Baijal appointed Delhi’s next Lieutenant Governor: President Pranab Mukherjee accepted outgoing LG Najeeb Jung’s resignation on Wednesday. Sasikala Pushpa’s husband attacked by AIADMK workers outside party headquarters: The rebel leader was going submit her nomination papers for the post of party general secretary, which was held by Jayalalithaa till she died. Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA post as Sports Ministry issues notice to body: Corruption-accused Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala were made the association’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday. Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31, according to reports: The government has not officially announced the details of the new rules yet. Russia plane crash: Investigators recover second flight data recorder in Black Sea: So far, 15 bodies and 239 fragments have been found, according to the Defence Ministry. Rail fracture could have caused Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment: Rescue operations have come to an end after all passengers have been pulled out of the derailed coaches. Cyclone Vardah: Centre-appointed team to submit report after assessing damage in Tamil Nadu: On its two-day visit to the state, the nine-member panel will look into the destruction caused by the storm across various sectors. Bangladesh police avert New Year’s Eve attack, arrest five militants in Dhaka: Authorities of the counter-terrorism unit also seized 30 kg of explosives and guns from the Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh operatives. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa dies at 92: The state government has announced three days of mourning.