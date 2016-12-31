Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat (pictured above) took over of the Indian Army on Saturday, as Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa assumed charge of the Air Force. They succeed Dalbir Singh Suhag and Arup Raha respectively.

Rawat’s appointment had caused protests from sections of people since this was the first time the Army chief was not selected on the basis of seniority. Rawat superseded two senior officers to get the post. However, the Defence Ministry had defended the move. The government had said Rawat’s appointment was made on the basis of “merit and suitability”. Lieutenant General Rawat has “more than 10 years of experience in counter-insurgency operations and on the Line of Control, besides serving on the China border”.

Outgoing Army Chief General Dalbir Singh thanked the government for their support and “giving free hand in conducting the operations”, and also for the One Rank One Pension scheme for armed forces personnel. He said, “Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any challenges, be it external or internal. I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words.”