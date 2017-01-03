At least one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramullah district on Tuesday, ANI reported. Security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from the militant, who was believed to have been hiding along with another attacker in the Haritar Tarzoo area of the region.

The encounter comes just three days after a Class 9 student was killed in cross-border firing along the Line of Control with Pakistan in the state’s Poonch district. More than 25 civilians have been killed in such incidents since the Indian Army’s “surgical strikes” on “terror launchpads” along the LoC.

The state has faced several militant attacks and civilian protests since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani on July 8. More than 90 people died in the unrest over the past five months, and hundreds have sustained grievous injuries during protests. The Valley has been left paralysed by frequent calls for shutdown by separatist groups. The unrest in the state has also contributed to the worsening ties between India and Pakistan.