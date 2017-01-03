The big news: Army Chief Bipin Rawat says India ready for two-front war, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: At least 56 died in a prison riot in Brazil, and Ajay Shirke said the BCCI needed cooperation from states to implement the Lodha reforms.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India is prepared for a two-front war, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: The newly-inducted military head, in an interview to NewsX, said cooperation should be the focus with China, not confrontation.
- At least 56 killed in prison riot in Brazil, dozens escape: The violence at the Anisio Jobim complex began late on Sunday and was only brought under control by security forces 17 hours later.
- BCCI could not have done anything differently to implement Lodha reforms, says Ajay Shirke: The ousted secretary, in an interview to The Hindu, said the board’s members had refused to adopt all the proposals.
- Sasikala Natarajan to deliberate with AIADMK leaders from January 4 to 9: Several senior functionaries have been urging her to take over as Tamil Nadu chief minister in addition to being party general secretary.
- One party trying to launch leader for 15 years, another is busy with family feud, says PM: Narendra Modi said the country would progress only after Uttar Pradesh’s fortune changed.
- Mulayam Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav to fight over Samajwadi Party symbol at Election Commission: Shivpal Yadav said on Twitter that the national convention meeting, which was scheduled for January 5, had been postponed.
- One militant killed in shootout with security forces in Baramullah district: At least two attackers were believed to have been hiding in the region’s Haritar Tarzoo area.
- No room for religion in politics, an election is a secular exercise: SC in Hindutva case: Politicians cannot seek votes in the name of caste, creed or religion, the bench said.
- Karnataka Home minister blames ‘western ways’ for mass molestation, NCW wants him to resign: G Parmeshwara said ‘such incident happen’, while the police promised to take action against the culprits.
- Pakistani senate committee passes landmark Bill allowing Hindu marriages to be registered: The Hindu Marriages Bill 2016 will also allow Hindu widows to remarry.