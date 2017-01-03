A look at the headlines right now:

India is prepared for a two-front war, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: The newly-inducted military head, in an interview to NewsX, said cooperation should be the focus with China, not confrontation. At least 56 killed in prison riot in Brazil, dozens escape: The violence at the Anisio Jobim complex began late on Sunday and was only brought under control by security forces 17 hours later. BCCI could not have done anything differently to implement Lodha reforms, says Ajay Shirke: The ousted secretary, in an interview to The Hindu, said the board’s members had refused to adopt all the proposals. Sasikala Natarajan to deliberate with AIADMK leaders from January 4 to 9: Several senior functionaries have been urging her to take over as Tamil Nadu chief minister in addition to being party general secretary. One party trying to launch leader for 15 years, another is busy with family feud, says PM: Narendra Modi said the country would progress only after Uttar Pradesh’s fortune changed. Mulayam Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav to fight over Samajwadi Party symbol at Election Commission: Shivpal Yadav said on Twitter that the national convention meeting, which was scheduled for January 5, had been postponed. One militant killed in shootout with security forces in Baramullah district: At least two attackers were believed to have been hiding in the region’s Haritar Tarzoo area. No room for religion in politics, an election is a secular exercise: SC in Hindutva case: Politicians cannot seek votes in the name of caste, creed or religion, the bench said. Karnataka Home minister blames ‘western ways’ for mass molestation, NCW wants him to resign: G Parmeshwara said ‘such incident happen’, while the police promised to take action against the culprits. Pakistani senate committee passes landmark Bill allowing Hindu marriages to be registered: The Hindu Marriages Bill 2016 will also allow Hindu widows to remarry.