The big news: Stalker assaults woman in burqa in Bengaluru, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Michelle Obama said immigrants were part of American tradition, and Centre reportedly offered a Saradha scam-accused a Telecom Ministry post
A look at the headlines right now:
- Stalker assaults burqa-clad woman in Bengaluru: A case has been registered but no arrest has been made yet.
- Immigrants are part of a proud American tradition, says Michelle Obama in final speech as first lady: Speaking at the White House, she called for greater tolerance and diversity, while urging young people to participate in the national conversation.
- Centre offers Saradha scam-accused Kunal Ghosh membership of telecom advisory committee, say reports: The offer was ‘a routine measure available to all MPs’, said an official.
- Five people dead in shooting rampage at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport: The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran and suffers from a mental illness, the police said.
- EPF account holders will have to submit Aadhaar cards by month-end to get benefits: Those who do not have the unique identity card can also submit proof of having applied for it.
- Meghalaya MLA accused of raping 14-year-old girl arrested: The police had issued a lookout notice against Julius Dorphang, who went into hiding after a case was filed against him.
- Vladimir Putin ordered campaign to help Donald Trump win US elections, says intel report: Social media trolls were paid to make nasty comments about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russia-funded propaganda machinery, the 25-page document said.
- Government says GDP will drop to 7.1% in 2016-2017 from 7.6% in 2015-2016: If the estimates prove to be true, it will be the slowest pace of expansion in the past three years.
- Orca that killed trainer in 2010 dies in Orlando SeaWorld park: Tilikum is the first of the SeaWorld’s orcas to die since the company announced the end of its breeding programme in March last year.
- Pakistan hands over dossier on India to new UN secretary general: The foreign office said the reports include ‘additional information and proof of Indian interference and involvement in terrorism’.