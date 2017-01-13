The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam held protests across Tamil Nadu on Friday seeking an ordinance by the Centre to allow the banned bull-taming sport of jallikattu this Pongal. DMK leaders MK Stalin and Kanimozhi led protests outside the collector’s office and criticised the state’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam administration and the Centre for failing to lift the ban. Groups across the state held or attempted to conduct the banned sport, risking police action.

Many organisers have said that they would have the sport as part of their Pongal celebrations this year, defying the Supreme Court ban. “If we are arrested let it be us who suffer, but let our heritage and culture triumph,’’ Ilamathy, a Madurai college student, told The Times of India. The sport was organised in parts of Madurai on Friday, reported ANI.

On Thursday the apex court had rejected a plea seeking an early verdict in the case triggering protests across the state. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy said a government ordinance at this point would amount to contempt of the Supreme Court , “You cannot expect the government to pass an ordinance now. It will be contempt of the Supreme court. Jallikattu should be held, but legally,” he told News18.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals issued a statement that said the festival was celebrated to thank nature, which could not be done by torturing or injuring bulls, PTI reported. The NGO said that many bulls and people had died and sustained injuries during the sport in the past.

Jallikattu is traditionally organised as part of the five-day harvest festival, which will begin on January 14 this year. The apex court had said the draft of the judgment was ready, but could not be delivered before Saturday.

On Thursday, police had baton-charged a group of protesting students who were reportedly going to the collector’s office to submit a plea in favour of the sport. On Wednesday, AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan and state Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass an ordinance to allow the sport this year.

The apex court has been hearing petitions on the sporting event since it was banned in 2014. On July 26, 2016, the Supreme Court had said jallikattu may be 5,000 years old, but it was for the judiciary to decide whether the practice could continue. “We have to show compassion to the animals. It is our constitutional obligation,” the bench had said.

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Naam Tamilar Katchi party workers organise #Jallikattu despite SC's ban; later detained by Police pic.twitter.com/JlEbzOvxar — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Centre government should bring an ordinance immediately and state government should ensure it: MK Stalin #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/byLDkQuBn9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017