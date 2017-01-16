A Central Industrial Security Force constable on Monday used his service rifle to kill himself at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport, ANI reported. Suresh Gaikwad was a member of the CISF’s D Company and had reported for duty before shooting himself at the international airport where he was deployed.

While no suicide note was found, officials said his recent divorce may have been a factor that led him to commit the act, The Times of India reported.

On January 12, a CISF constable killed four fellow guards in Bihar’s Aurangabad following a tiff over leave. Constable Balveer Singh had shot head constables Amarnath Mishra and Bacha Sharma, Assistant Sub-Inspector GS Ram and Havaldar Arvind Ram.