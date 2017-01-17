The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Union Home Ministry’s response to a plea seeking a report on the Border Security Force jawan’s videos. In the clips, the soldier had claimed that the security personnel were being served bad quality food at the borders. The court has also asked the BSF to reply to the plea, PTI reported.

The petition was filed by former central government employee, Puran Chand Arya, who has alleged corruption among officers. He has also urged the court to direct the ministry to submit a report on the allegations levelled by constable Tej Bahadur Yadav in his videos.

The bench also issued notices to the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Assam Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal, seeking a report on the quality of food served to its soldiers. The court told the BSF to submit an investigation report by February 27.

BSF’s counsel, Gaurang Kanth, argued that a spot investigation had already been done after the videos came to light, and that nothing was found as alleged by Yadav. The court however, refused to entertain the petitioner’s request to issue a direction to the force to refrain from taking action against Yadav.

The plea had also sought clarity on ration procurement, food preparation and servings, PTI reported. Officers should be deputed to supervise the preparation of proper healthy food and its distribution, the petitioner had said.

The Home Ministry on Monday rejected BSF’s initial report on Yadav’s allegations and gave the force two days to submit a new report. Meanwhile, the BSF has asked its commanders to ensure that constables on duty are not carrying cellphones. The rule against cellphones, authorities said, existed but was never enforced strictly. The government is also reportedly working on a grievance redressal app for the security personnel.

Yadav had posted a series of videos on Facebook on January 8 alleging they get poor quality food and are at times forced to sleep on an “empty stomach”.