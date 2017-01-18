Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed the reports that suggested United States President-elect Donald Trump had met with prostitutes in Moscow years ago, Reuters reported. “I find it difficult to believe that he ran to a hotel to meet with our girls of reduced social responsibility,” Putin said.

He also criticised those who ordered “such fakes against the US President-elect” and described them as “worse than prostitutes”. “They have no moral restrictions whatsoever, and it highlights a significant degree of degradation of political elites in the West, including in the United States,” Putin said, according to AP.

Putin said it was “total nonsense” to suggest that Russian operatives spied on Trump during his Moscow visit. The Russian President further said that when Trump visited Moscow, he was not even a political figure. ”What, someone thinks the special services chase after every American billionaire?” he asked. Putin also took a shot at the outgoing Barack Obama administration and said it was trying to undermine Trump.

On January 10, unverified reports suggested that American intelligence agencies had presented Obama and Trump with documents, alleging that Russian operatives had compromising personal and financial information about Trump. However, Kremlin had denied such claims and called the unverified documents a “pulp fiction”.