Telangana Chief Minister said K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said his government would bring a bill to provide 12% reservation to Muslims in the state. He said the government would also ask the Centre to include the law in the Constitution’s 9th schedule, reported IANS. Rao said the state would approach the courts if the central government refused the proposal.

“We will put up the Muslim Reservation Bill in the coming Budget Session itself,” he said. The 12% reservation to Muslims was one of the election promises made by Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The chief minister said the decision was based on the social, economic and educational backwardness, and not on religion.

Rao said the 12% quota to Muslims would take the overall reservation in the state beyond 50%, which is the limit prescribed by the Supreme Court. In 1994, when the Tamil Nadu government introduced the 12% quota for Muslims, it took the state’s overall reservation quota to 69%. However, the reservations were included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. ”When Tamil Nadu can do it, why not Telangana,” Rao said according to IANS. AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said the Telangana government should ensure the existing 4% quota for minorities was not affected, The Hindu reported.