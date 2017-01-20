The business wrap: US Bill on H-1B visa sparks fears among Indian IT firms, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Markets fell ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in, and Amazon removed Gandhi flip-flops to ‘respect Indian sentiments’.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- ‘First try to recruit US workers’, says new Bill seeking changes to H-1B visa policy: The proposed law introduced in the US Congress ‘explicitly prohibits’ replacing American employees with visa holders.
- Sensex sheds 274 points, Nifty down by 87 as markets fall ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in: Banking and information technology stocks faced selling pressure from investors, and Asian markets registered losses as well.
- Amazon US stops selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to ‘respect Indian sentiments’: The e-commerce major had recently removed doormats bearing the Indian national flag after stern reaction from the External Affairs Ministry.
- Infosys ‘released’ around 9,000 staffers in 2016: The company’s human resources chief said the employees were trained in ‘special courses to help them with their new assignments’.
- Mahindra & Mahindra acquires 75.1% equity stake in Turkish farm equipment firm: The transaction is likely to be completed by April.
- Cooperative banks cannot accept deposits under new tax scheme, says Centre: Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, black money holders can disclose their income by paying 50% tax and depositing one-fourth of it in a no-interest bearing deposit for four years.
- Mindtree shares plummet after firm posted 26.7% fall in net profit in third quarter: Factors like business fluctuations and poor profitability contributed to the loss.