Jallikattu ban: Centre making all efforts to ‘fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamils’, says Modi
The prime minister said his government was committed to Tamil Nadu’s progress, a day after the Centre cleared a draft ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport.
The Centre is making all efforts “to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday referring to the call to lift the ban on jallikattu. His statement comes a day after three Union ministries approved a draft ordinance prepared by the Tamil Nadu government to revoke the ban on the bull-taming sport.
“The Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” Modi said on Twitter. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu.”
Even as the state is a step closer to having the jallikattu ban revoked, protests continued in parts of Tamil Nadu. Opposition party leaders began a one-day hunger strike in support of the campaign. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi also took part in the demonstration in Chennai.
Moreover, train services in the state were also hit by agitations in support of jallikattu. Two trains were cancelled, were short terminated and one was because of protests.
Supporters have been gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach since Tuesday night, demanding that they be allowed to organise the sport to uphold Tamil culture. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said he had consulted constitutional experts to prepare the draft ordinance.