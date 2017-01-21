The Centre is making all efforts “to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday referring to the call to lift the ban on jallikattu. His statement comes a day after three Union ministries approved a draft ordinance prepared by the Tamil Nadu government to revoke the ban on the bull-taming sport.

“The Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” Modi said on Twitter. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu.”

Even as the state is a step closer to having the jallikattu ban revoked, protests continued in parts of Tamil Nadu. Opposition party leaders began a one-day hunger strike in support of the campaign. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi also took part in the demonstration in Chennai.

Moreover, train services in the state were also hit by agitations in support of jallikattu. Two trains were cancelled, were short terminated and one was because of protests.

Supporters have been gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach since Tuesday night, demanding that they be allowed to organise the sport to uphold Tamil culture. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said he had consulted constitutional experts to prepare the draft ordinance.

Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2017

We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2017

Protest in support of #jallikattu and against PETA in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZB7pwqRWJ9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017

Chennai: DMK leaders including M. K. Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ru9MRjfPSZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017