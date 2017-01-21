The Turkish Parliament on Saturday approved a constitutional reform package that could ensure the expansion of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers, reported AP. The referendum could also allow Erdogan to stay in office till 2029.

The reform will allow the president to declare emergency, appoint or remove ministers, dissolve parliament and issue decrees, according to Reuters. Besides, it will also allow the president to retain ties to a political party.

Each article in the new 18-article constitution was put to vote in the 550-seat Parliament. At least 330 votes were needed to adopt the constitutional change. As many as 339 parliamentarians voted in favour of the Bill while 142 voted against it. Five cast empty ballots and two were ruled out as invalid.

The legislation will now go for a public vote. The referendum is expected to be held between March 26 and mid-April, AP reported.

President Erdogan has asked his supporters to work “day in and day out” throughout the referendum campaign. “I believe this referendum period will conclude with the will of our people,” he said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildrim said now the decision is in the hands of the citizens who will vote. “Our people will head to the polls, will vote with their hearts and minds and make the best choice for Turkey,” he said.