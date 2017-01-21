Two Afghan nationals have been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University student in Delhi’s Green Park area, PTI reported on Friday. A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on January 12 against Twaab Ahmed, 27, and Sulaiman Ahmadi, 31. The duo have been sent to judicial custody.

Statements from the eyewitnesses will be filed soon, the police said. These statements along with that of the complainant and her medical examination report will be verified after which the chargesheet will be filed in February, reported Hindustan Times.

In her complaint, the woman, who is a second-year undergraduate student at JNU, said she met Ahmed at a pub in Hauz Khaz village where she had gone with her friends. Ahmed later invited her to his house in Green Park where his friends – Ahmadi, Siddhant and Pratyusha were present.

After a few drinks, the woman fell asleep. When she woke up the next morning, she saw Ahmadi forcing himself on her, she said in the complaint. She was later told that both Ahmed and Ahmadi had sexually assaulted her. After she narrated her ordeal to her friends, they approached the police and filed a complaint.

Ahmed was living here with his friend Ahmadi on United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees card. While Ahmed was residing in India for the last 10 years, Ahmadi had been living here for the last two years, reported DNA.