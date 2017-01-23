A look at the headlines right now:

Chennai Police attempt to evict pro-jallikattu protestors from Marina Beach: A massive amount of security personnel were deployed at the beach on Monday morning. Priyanka Gandhi played role in clinching Congress alliance with Samajwadi Party in UP: Ahmed Patel, who is Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, said that she had held talks with UP’s chief minister. Cricket: Kedar Jadhav’s 90 goes in vain as England beat India by five runs in 3rd ODI: England registered their first win of the tour of India, but lost the one-day series 2-1. Congress workers vandalise party office over Uttarakhand ticket distribution: Supporters of Ayendra Sharma and Navin Bisht tore posters of Chief Minister Harish Rawat and state chief Kishore Upadhyay. Hirakhand Express derailment: Railways suspect the tracks may have been tampered with: The train driver reportedly heard ‘a big cracker-like sound’ just before the mishap took place. Meghalaya: Six teenagers detained for raping 11-year-old girl in two separate instances: The accused were sent to a juvenile home after they confessed to the crime. Several BJP kin on party’s Uttar Pradesh candidate lists including Rajnath Singh’s son: The Congress and Samajwadi Party have also announced candidates for the upcoming state elections. US President Donald Trump warns media of consequences for ‘false reporting’: He said journalists had lied when they reported that there was not a big crowd at his inauguration on Friday. Two militants killed and two Assam Rifles jawans dead in attack near Arunachal border: Three people were also injured when a vehicle escorting tourists was attacked on Sunday. Election Commission should make me their brand ambassador, says Arvind Kejriwal after being censured: The Delhi chief minister said the poll panel had been unable to curb bribery and money power in elections.