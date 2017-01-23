A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to allow jallikattu amid protests: The Chennai Police reportedly used force to evict protestors from the city’s Marina Beach.

Supreme Court orders CBI to look into allegations against its former chief Ranjit Sinha in connection with coal allocation scam: The bench said it was convinced that the ex-agency director had abused his authority to influence the investigation into the case. 24-year-old rams BMW into Uber cab killing driver, arrested in Delhi: Shoaib Kohli, a food analyst at a multinational company in Gurgaon, had fled the scene after the accident on Sunday night. Congress releases manifesto for Goa Assembly elections, promises to shut down casinos: The party said that it would provide free petrol up to five litres to students every month if voted to power. Social activist Bela Bhatia’s house attacked, asked to leave Bastar in 24 hours: Unidentified men ‘threatened to burn down her residence and kill her dog’. Delhi private schools on government land cannot hike fee without permission, says Supreme Court: The bench said those institutions which were unwilling to abide by this condition should shut down immediately. Akhilesh Yadav will contest Mubarakpur seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls: The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. PepsiCo’s Vishal Kaul appointed chief operating officer of Ola: Pranay Jivrajka, who was until now holding the post, will now be a founding partner. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to postpone Budget Session due to Assembly elections: The bench said there was no material to support the petition, which alleged that presenting the Union Budget before the polls will influence voters. Ethics group to sue US President Donald Trump for violating constitution: The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington accused him of receiving things of value from foreign governments without Congress approval.