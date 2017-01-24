The big news: EC sets conditions for Centre to present Budget on Feb 1, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Karanataka wants to bring back the buffalo-racing sport kambala, and Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific trade deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Don’t announce schemes for five poll-bound states: EC allows Centre to present Budget on February 1: The Election Commission also stipulated that the finance minister should not mention the government’s achievements in these states in his Budget speech.
- After Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu victory, Karanataka wants to bring back buffalo-racing sport kambala: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government supported the practice despite the ban imposed on it by the Karnataka High Court.
- Revoking another Obama initiative, President Donald Trump pulls US out of Trans-Pacific trade deal: In place of the 12-nation pact, he said signing individual accords with the participating countries will allow the US to end them ‘if somebody misbehaves’.
- Three arrested in Sweden for live-streaming a woman’s gangrape on Facebook: The attack is believed to have taken place in an apartment in Uppsala while the victim was ‘close to unconscious’.
- One dies in frenzy during Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees promotion at Vadodara railway station: Two police officers were injured after fans went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of the actor.
- Social activist Bela Bhatia’s house in Chhattisgarh attacked, asked to leave Bastar in 24 hours: Unidentified men ‘threatened to burn down her residence and kill her dog’.
- CBI to look into allegations against its former chief Ranjit Sinha: The bench said it was convinced that the ex-agency director had abused his authority to influence the investigation into the case.
- Arvind Kejriwal says bribery remark misinterpreted, urges EC to review order: The Delhi chief minister said his statement was meant to curb graft and sought permission to repeat comment for clarity.
- Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh’s Mubarakpur seat: The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
- Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das gets three-month extension: His tenure will end on May 31, 2017.