A look at the headlines right now:

NHRC sends notice on Tamil Nadu police action against jallikattu supporters: The commission issued notices to the chief secretary, police commissioner of Chennai and Tamil Nadu’s director general of police. SC asks BCCI and attorney general to suggest new names for administrators’ post: The bench rejected names of people aged above 70 years on the list submitted by the two-member amicus curiae. Theresa May must get parliamentary approval to initiate Brexit, rules British Supreme Court: The court, however, rejected the demand to let the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Assembly and Northern Ireland Assembly vote on it. Security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, one militant killed: An Army officer said the soldiers posted along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector engaged the group of militants after detecting their movement. IIM Bill gets Cabinet approval, full autonomy and degrees to students soon: The premier business schools will now be ‘board-driven, with the chairperson and director selected by the board’, and not the government. Samsung’s Q4 profits double despite Note7 battery fires and investigation against chief: The company made $6.1 billion (around Rs 41,532 crore) during the period, its highest in three years. One taxpayer owed Rs 21,870 crore for assessment year 2014-2015, reveals IT department data: The collection of income tax went up nine times in 2015-2016, as compared to 2000-2001. CBI files chargesheet against Vijay Mallya and 11 others in IDBI loan default case: The agency has sought the judicial custody of the accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence or flee the country. La La Land up for 14 Oscars, matches Titanic’s record: The musical directed by Damien Chazelle had won a record seven Golden Globes. India will re-measure Mount Everest’s height to check 2015 Nepal earthquake impact: Some scientists believe it has shrunk by one metre, said the Survey of India.