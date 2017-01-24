United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said “environmentalism is out of control”. He made the comments during a meeting with leaders in the auto industry at the White House.

He said his administration would bring about changes in regulations and cut taxes to help auto companies do more business in the country, reported The Independent. “We have a very big push on to have auto plants and other plants,” he said. Ford chief executive Mark Fields, Fiat Chrysler chairman Sergio Marchionne and General Motors chief executive Mary Barra were present at the breakfast meeting.

Trump urged the auto company CEOs to increase production in the country and help with his cause to boost employment – one of his election promises. Trump has often criticised Ford for its plant in Mexico. During election rallies, he had said that he would impose 35% tarrif on imported vehicles so that automakers set up plants in the country, which in turn, would bring more opportunities of employment for Americans.