A seven-year-old girl from Aleppo, Bana Alabed, has written to United States President Donald Trump seeking his help for children in war-torn Syria. Alabed, who lives with her family in Turkey, tweets her views about the crisis with assistance from her mother Fatemah.

In her letter to Trump sent days before his inauguration, Alabed wrote, “You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you,” BBC reported. She told Trump that she was his new friend. The seven-year-old said she missed her friends who had died in the conflict and spoke of the “millions of Syrian children who are suffering because of adult people”.

While Trump has not specified his stance on Syria, speculation over his leaning towards Russian President Vladimir Putin has surfaced. Putin has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his six-year-long conflict with rebels in the region.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the US president would “work with any country that shares our interest in defeating Islamic State”, including “Russia or anyone else”, The Guardian reported.

The Syrian Army recaptured Aleppo from rebel fighters in December 2016. Russia and Turkey helped the Bashar al-Assad regime take back the city, though they have been accused of widespread human rights violations in the process. More than three lakh people have died in the war, while thousands have been displaced.