The big news: Donald Trump moves ahead with plan on US-Mexico border wall, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The DCW wants FIRs against Sharad Yadav and Vinay Katiyar for their sexist remarks, and India improved on the transparency corruption index.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump signs order to build US-Mexico border wall, tighten immigration rules: The president’s draft executive order includes pausing the flow of Syrian refugees to the country for at least four months.
- DCW wants Vinay Katiyar, Sharad Yadav to resign and be punished for their sexist remarks: The Delhi Commission for Women has demanded FIRs against the BJP MP and JD(U) leader.
- India shows marginal improvement in transparency corruption index: With a score of 40 out of 100, the country figured in the mid-range along with 10 key economies, including China and Brazil.
- Pranab Mukherjee advocates simultaneous state, general elections on eve of Republic Day: The president also pointed out that Parliament sessions have been lost to disruptions, rather than being spent on discussions and decision-making.
- Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats on emails, Delhi Police launch investigation: Officials said the anonymous sender had warned the chief minister of an attack by a group of men and listed their names and contact details.
- Army men who carried out surgical strikes along LoC get gallantry awards: They include a Kirti Chakra – India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award – five Shaurya Chakra and 13 Sena Medal for gallantry.
- Public to be sensitised so disabled people aren’t harassed because of national anthem rule, says Centre: New guidelines were issued for disabled people after the Supreme Court directed the public to stand during the national anthem at movie halls.
- Police set fire to Nadukuppam fish market during jallikattu protests, says fact-finding team: The officers demanded that the villagers sign a testimony that protestors had indulged in arson.
- Disappointed with GST Council’s decisions, 70,000 tax officials warn of non-cooperation movement: The associations said they felt cheated over the decisions made by the Arun Jaitley-led council.
- Sebi bans Vijay Mallya and six others from trading in securities market: The board restrained the businessman and United Spirits official Ashok Kumar from ‘holding position as directors or key managerial persons of any listed company’.