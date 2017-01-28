In view of the call for fresh agitations by the Jat community, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Haryana’s Rohtak district as well as in Gurugram. Jat outfits, including those allied with the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, have threatened to launch protests from Sunday, accusing Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar government of not fulfilling their demands for reservation, PTI reported.

Officials said they had barred the assembly of five or more people about 500 m from state and national highways. They are not allowed to gather at railway stations either. “Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have promised to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order,” said Ram Niwas, Haryana’s additional chief secretary (home).

The state government has requested the Cente for 55 companies of paramilitary forces, in addition to 7,000 Home Guards, in anticipation of violence during the Jat protests. Among the demands of the community were 10% quota for Jats in government jobs and educational institution.

In Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh issued the order, prohibiting the obstructions of roads, power stations, railway stations and canals through demonstrations from January 27 to January 30. Jat representatives told the police that they only intended to remind the government of its promises, not put pressure on the Centre as the matter was in court, according to The Indian Express.

Haryana saw violent protests from February 18 to 23, during which 30 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. Rohtak and its neighbouring districts of Sonipat and Jhajjar were the worst affected by the Jat quota stir. Delhi, too, had felt the effects of the agitation, after Jat members brought their protest to Munak Canal, the national Capital’s main source of water.