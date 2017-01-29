A United States federal judge has stayed part of an executive order banning migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country, Vox reported. Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York court restrained the federal government from deporting immigrants detained in airports around the country after the order was signed by US President Donald Trump on Friday. The stay will last till February 21.

The retroactive order only applies to those with previously approved refugee applications, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from the seven countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen – who arrived in the immediate aftermath of the order. Individuals from these countries who are still abroad will not be able to seek asylum and refuge until the entire is stayed or struck down.

Donnelly was reportedly skeptical of the Trump administration’s defence of the order, and also asked if the government could provide a list of those detained in the US.

The ban was met with protests at several airports in the country. Several leaders and eminent personalities had also voiced their disagreement with Trump’s order. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised to welcome all refugees in his country after the ban, while Iran promised retaliatory measures against the order.

On Friday, Trump had announced the move while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of his Secretary of Defence James Mattis. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” he said. Trump added that his decree would give Washington time to set up a stricter “vetting procedure” to screen people from countries with terrorism ties.