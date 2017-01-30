Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai will head a four-member panel to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Supreme Court said on Monday. In addition to Rai, the panel will include former women’s team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye, the court announced.

The court had previously maintained that ministers and other government employees cannot be appointed to run the cricketing board, However, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had argued that bringing in the reforms proposed under the Justice Lodha panel required a larger debate and must be referred to a bigger bench.

On January 2, the Supreme Court had sacked Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI president and Ajay Shirke from the secretary’s position. Thakur faced perjury charges after Subramaniam had accused him of lying under oath when he denied seeking a letter from the International Cricket Council.

The Lodha committee was formed after the spot-fixing and betting scandal emerged during the 2013 leg of the Indian Premier League. On October 6, the apex court had directed the BCCI to either implement the Lodha recommendations or face consequences. However, on October 15, the BCCI had decided to oppose some of the “impractical” reforms suggested by the committee. The two sides have been at odds over a few recommendations, including the one vote per state and one person per post rule, the age cap for office-bearers and the cooling-off period between tournaments.