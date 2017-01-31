An inquiry into the Rs 17,000-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam has now brought the investigating officer under scanner. Closed-circuit television footage recovered from a computer file show a person, resembling Enforcement Directorate officer Manoj Kumar, with the wife of Rose Valley Group head Gautam Kundu, reported The Telegraph.

The footage, which the police revealed on Monday night, are from the Kolkata airport and a hotel in Delhi, according to NDTV. It shows Subhra Kundu with Kumar entering the airport and then checking into a hotel in Delhi. The footage was recorded in December 2016.

The Kolkata Police found the footage while investigating another money-laundering case. The officers came across a computer file named Madam Rose Valley. Investigations began after the Kolkata police suspected that Kumar and Subhra Kundu have been involved with each other.

The Enforcement Directorate said it has ordered an inquiry into their connection, and if the charges are proved true it will initiate “strict disciplinary action”. Kumar, however, said that he had gone to Delhi on an official trip in connection with the Rose Valley case. He claimed Shubra Kundu was his friend and had accompanied him for the sake of investigation, reported The Times of India. “I am being victimised and it’s an act of personal vendetta,” he added.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Trinamool Congress leaders Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhyay for their alleged involvement in the scam. The agency has been investigating the Rose Valley chit fund scam as part of its larger inquiry into several national chit fund cases.

The CBI had accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three others of defrauding investors from across the country of over Rs 17,000 crore. In its chargesheet, the CBI had said it was still investigating the role of “influential people” in the case. The agency was also examining money trails, the role of regulatory authorities and a larger conspiracy to cheat the public of their money, the charge sheet had said.