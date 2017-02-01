The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note with minor gains on Wednesday, in the run-up to the Union Budget. At 11.30 am, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading 27.28 points higher at 27,683, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading above the 8,550-mark with gains in the realty, oil and gas, consumer durable, capital goods and banking sectors.

Markets are expected to fluctuate as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget in Parliament.

Analysts are hopeful that a populist Budget will boost markets. Expectations are high because it is the first Budget since the demonetisation drive. “The fine print behind the fiscal math will be watched closely. Expectations are running high for an expansive budget. The government had, ahead of the Budget, already announced a host of measures,” DBS Bank Chief Economist Radhika Rao told Mint.

Public sector banks were among the top gainers in the morning trade, amid hopes of higher capital infusion. The State Bank of India, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda led the BSE index. Adani Ports and Maruti also made improvements. Around 11.30 am, 1,271 shares were trading in green, while 1,039 plummeted. Shares of 110 listed firms remained unchanged.

However, shares of information technology firms continued to tumble. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro all traded in red. IT stocks have been sinking since Tuesday afternoon after reports said a Bill had been introduced in the United States House of Representatives, proposing major changes to the H-1B visa. The High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a seven-week high against the US dollar on Wednesday morning. It opened at 67.61 against the greenback. This value was last seen on December 14, 2016. A buying spree from foreign institutional investors in the local equity markets is believed to have caused this gain, reported Mint.