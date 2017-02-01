Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget in Parliament.

The demonetisation of high-value currency notes is likely to play a key role in the expected announcements. This is also the first time that the Union and railway budgets have been merged. The merger brought an end to the 92-year-old practice of having a separate railway budget.

Analysts expected a hike in the tax exemption limit and revision in tax slabs to balance the chaos caused by the currency ban. Nearly 95% of the 750 professionals surveyed by KPMG before the Budget had said they were hoping for tax relief, reported The Indian Express.

Here are key extracts from the speech so far:

12.01 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board to be abolished to ease foreign investment.

12 pm: Transport sector allocated Rs 2.41 lakh crore and Bharat Net Project allocated Rs 10,000 crore. Jaitley also said that 20,000 MW solar power capacity will be set up. Strategic crude oil reserves to be set up in Odisha, Rajasthan.

11.58 am: Airport Operation Management for tier-II airports via Public Private Partnership.

11.56 am: All service taxes for bookings via IRCTC to be withdrawn, the finance minister says. New Metro Rail policy to be framed. Unmanned railway crossings to be eliminated by 2020.

11.54 am: Rail safety fund with corpus of Rs 100,000 crore will be created over a period of five years... At least 25 stations to be redeveloped in 2017-18. “Our focus is Swachch Railways. All railway coaches will have bio-toilets by 2019.”

11.53 am: Railway lines of 3,500 km to be commissioned in 2017-2018.

11.51 am: Jaitley moves on to the Budget allocations in the railway sector. This is the first year there is no separate Railway Budget, and it has been included in the Union Budget.

11.50 am: Allocation for Scheduled Castes raised to Rs. 55,393 crore.

11.49 am: The total allocation to all women and children’s related schemes to rise from Rs 1.56 lakh crore to Rs 1.84 lakh crore, Jaitley says.

11.48 am: Two new AIIMS to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat... For senior citizens, Aadhaar cards giving their health condition will be introduced.

11.47 am: Safe drinking water to cover 28,000 arsenic and fluoride affected habitations in the next four years.

11.45 am: Target elimination of tuberculosis by 2025... Mahila Shakti Kendra at village level for rural women empowerment to be initiated this financial year.

11.43 am: Quality education will energise youth, Jaitley says. He proposes to measure a system of annual learning outcomes in schools. Skill centres will be set up across the country to help youth seeking opportunities outside the country.

11.42 am: Jaitley has now moved on to spending in the education sector, after speaking about rural spending.

11.40 am: The total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 is Rs 1,87,223 crore, which is 24% higher than last year.

11.38 am: Budget allocation to MNREGA increased to a record Rs 48,000 crore for 2017-18, from Rs 37,000 crore in 2016-17. Modi once called MNREGA a “monument to Congress failure.” Jaitley announces the biggest outlay to it ever.

11.37 am: Dedicated micro-irrigation fund will be set up by NABARD to achieve goal of “Per Drop More Crop”. Initial corpus will be Rs 5000 crore... Participation of women in MNREGA has increased to 55% from less than 40%.

11.35 am: 100% electrification of villages by May 2018. Cabinet approves extension of tenure of loans under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana from 15 to 20 years.

11.33 am: Aim to bring 1 crore rural households out of poverty.

11.31 am: Dairy processing infrastructure fund will be set up under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, with fund of Rs 2,000 crore.

11.28 am: Issuance of soil health cards have gathered momentum, we will set up a mini lab in Krishi Vigyan kendras.

11.26 am: “My approach in preparing the Budget is to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation with fiscal prudence.” Fasal Bhima Yojana coverage will be increased to 40% in 2017-18 and 50% to 2018-19.

11.25 am: With a better monsoon, agriculture is expected to grow at 4.1% in the current year.

11.24 am: Three distinct themes for Budget, says Jaitley. “Our agenda for 2017-18 is to transform, energise and clean India”.

11.20 am: “Pace of remonetisation has picked up and the effects of demonetisation will not spill over next year.” He also said that demonetisation has the potential to generate long-term benefits.

11.16 am: “Demonetisation was a bold and decisive measure. Tax evasion had become a way of life. Demonetisation seeks to create a new normal... International Monetary Fund estimates that the world GDP will grow by 3.1% in 2016 and 3.4% in 2017.”

11.15 am: The focus will be on energising our youth, to reap benefits of growth and employment, Jaitley says.

11.10 am: Arun Jaitley begins presenting the Budget. “The underlying theme of good governance was good expectations....Inflation has been controlled. Sluggish growth has been replaced by high growth. We have launched a massive was on black money.

11.05 am: E Ahamed’s obituary reference is made in Parliament. “I would have adjourned the house, but today’s date was specifically chosen by the president to fulfil the Constitutional obligation of presenting the Budget,” she said, adding that the House will be adjourned on Thursday to pays respects to E Ahamed.

10.36 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has announced that the Budget will be presented in Parliament today, following speculation that it may postponed after former Union minister E Ahamed died. He had suffered a cardiac arrest in Parliament on Tuesday.

