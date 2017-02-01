A look at the headlines in this sector:

Sensex gains 486 points, Nifty 155 as markets close on high note after Budget announcements: Banking stocks were the best performers, while IT and pharmaceutical firms ended the day in red. Arun Jaitley proposes cutting tax for Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh income slab from 10% to 5% in Union Budget: In his speech, the Finance Minister also said the Centre is looking at a new law for tax offenders who leave the country. Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record. Holders of 18 lakh accounts asked to explain large deposits made since demonetisation: The taxpayers have 10 days to reply to the I-T department’s notice. UK, US authorities fine Deutsche Bank $629 million for allowing $10 billion in false trades: Regulators from both countries said the bank’s actions could have allowed Russian businessmen to launder their money. Facebook tweaks News Feed to show more real time, authentic content: The company said it was categorising pages to check if they were ‘posting spam or trying to game feed by doing things like asking for likes, comments or shares’. Nissan India reports 63% rise in car sales in January: Managing director Arun Malhotra said the company had started the new year on a positive note, ‘despite the challenging market conditions’.