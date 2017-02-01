The business wrap: Markets end on high note after Budget announcements, and six other top stories
In other headlines: Arun Jaitley proposed cutting tax rates for the Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh income slab, and Apple reported its highest ever quarterly revenue.
A look at the headlines in this sector:
- Sensex gains 486 points, Nifty 155 as markets close on high note after Budget announcements: Banking stocks were the best performers, while IT and pharmaceutical firms ended the day in red.
- Arun Jaitley proposes cutting tax for Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh income slab from 10% to 5% in Union Budget: In his speech, the Finance Minister also said the Centre is looking at a new law for tax offenders who leave the country.
- Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record.
- Holders of 18 lakh accounts asked to explain large deposits made since demonetisation: The taxpayers have 10 days to reply to the I-T department’s notice.
- UK, US authorities fine Deutsche Bank $629 million for allowing $10 billion in false trades: Regulators from both countries said the bank’s actions could have allowed Russian businessmen to launder their money.
- Facebook tweaks News Feed to show more real time, authentic content: The company said it was categorising pages to check if they were ‘posting spam or trying to game feed by doing things like asking for likes, comments or shares’.
- Nissan India reports 63% rise in car sales in January: Managing director Arun Malhotra said the company had started the new year on a positive note, ‘despite the challenging market conditions’.