The big news: RS polls counting delayed as Congress wants 2 votes cancelled, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The top court allowed a plea challenging Kashmir’s special status, and a Pune Police couple was dismissed for lying about climbing Everest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls delayed after Congress tells EC two MLAs revealed their votes: The party wants the ballots of two of its MLAs quashed for voting for the BJP instead of their own candidate, Ahmed Patel.
- Supreme Court allows plea challenging Jammu and Kashmir’s special status: It has sent a notice to the Centre, seeking a response.
- Pune Police constable couple sacked for faking 2016 Mount Everest summit: They were suspended last November after reports emerged that they had fabricated photographs.
- Congress claims the RBI printed different types of Rs 500 notes, calls it biggest scam of the century: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley first accused the party of making irresponsible statements, but said he would verify the authenticity of the notes.
- Police find CCTV footage from the night of the Chandigarh stalking case, NCW asks for updates: The police had claimed that cameras along the route had not been working at the time of the incident.
- Google fires software engineer who wrote sexist memo on diversity: CEO Sundar Pichai said it was offensive to suggest that some employees have traits that make them less biologically suited for work.
- 19-year-old girl bleeds to death after botched abortion in Hyderabad: Her doctor was arrested for causing death by miscarriage and the man who took her to hospital was booked for cheating.
- Rajnath Singh rebukes Rahul Gandhi for not following security protocol in Gujarat: The Home Minister was responding to claims that the Congress vice president could have been killed in the attack on his car in Gujarat.
- Yoga is not a fundamental right, cannot be made compulsory in schools, says Supreme Court: The apex body also dismissed a public interest litigation that sought to frame a national yoga policy.
- Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches political party, plans to contest 2018 polls: The new party said it aimed to make the country a ‘real Islamic and welfare state’ and involve more women in politics.