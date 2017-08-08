A look at the headlines right now:

Counting in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls delayed after Congress tells EC two MLAs revealed their votes: The party wants the ballots of two of its MLAs quashed for voting for the BJP instead of their own candidate, Ahmed Patel. Supreme Court allows plea challenging Jammu and Kashmir’s special status: It has sent a notice to the Centre, seeking a response. Pune Police constable couple sacked for faking 2016 Mount Everest summit: They were suspended last November after reports emerged that they had fabricated photographs. Congress claims the RBI printed different types of Rs 500 notes, calls it biggest scam of the century: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley first accused the party of making irresponsible statements, but said he would verify the authenticity of the notes. Police find CCTV footage from the night of the Chandigarh stalking case, NCW asks for updates: The police had claimed that cameras along the route had not been working at the time of the incident. Google fires software engineer who wrote sexist memo on diversity: CEO Sundar Pichai said it was offensive to suggest that some employees have traits that make them less biologically suited for work. 19-year-old girl bleeds to death after botched abortion in Hyderabad: Her doctor was arrested for causing death by miscarriage and the man who took her to hospital was booked for cheating. Rajnath Singh rebukes Rahul Gandhi for not following security protocol in Gujarat: The Home Minister was responding to claims that the Congress vice president could have been killed in the attack on his car in Gujarat. Yoga is not a fundamental right, cannot be made compulsory in schools, says Supreme Court: The apex body also dismissed a public interest litigation that sought to frame a national yoga policy. Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches political party, plans to contest 2018 polls: The new party said it aimed to make the country a ‘real Islamic and welfare state’ and involve more women in politics.