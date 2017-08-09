A look at the headlines right now:

Maratha Kranti Morcha hits the streets in Mumbai, Opposition leaders set to join protestors: Maharashtra Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde appealed to the agitators not to march towards the Mantralaya. PM Modi calls for creation of communalism-free ‘New India’ on Quit India movement anniversary: In an indirect reference to the RSS, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said some organisations opposed the Quit India movement. BJP wins two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, Congress ekes out victory for Ahmed Patel: The Election Commission had earlier declared invalid two votes by Congress MLAs who had cross-voted. Vikas Barala refused to give blood and urine samples for Chandigarh stalking case investigation, say police: The Haryana BJP president’s personal assistant acknowledged receiving the notice. North Korea threatens to strike US military base at Guam: Just hours earlier, President Donald Trump had warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with ‘fire and fury like the world has never seen’. Nineteen killed, around 100 more feared dead in China earthquake: In 2008, an earthquake of 8 magnitude had hit the same region, in which 87,00 people had died or gone missing. Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani says security is a cause for concern: He also urged the Centre to create a policy framework to protect digital users’ privacy. CRPF soldier arrested in connection with molestation case in Chhattisgarh: A second jawan has gone missing. Arvind Panagariya dismisses reports that he quit Niti Aayog over differences with the Centre: The economist said that he did not know that the length of his term would be linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s years in office. Venezuela’s new Assembly declares itself superior to all other government bodies: Foreign ministers from 17 Western Hemisphere nations, however, refused to recognise the new ‘all-powerful body’.