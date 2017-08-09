The big news: Marathas demand reservation with silent march in Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Narendra Modi said the youth need to learn about the Quit India movement, and the Congress retained 1 seat in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maratha Kranti Morcha hits the streets in Mumbai, Opposition leaders set to join protestors: Maharashtra Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde appealed to the agitators not to march towards the Mantralaya.
- PM Modi calls for creation of communalism-free ‘New India’ on Quit India movement anniversary: In an indirect reference to the RSS, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said some organisations opposed the Quit India movement.
- BJP wins two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, Congress ekes out victory for Ahmed Patel: The Election Commission had earlier declared invalid two votes by Congress MLAs who had cross-voted.
- Vikas Barala refused to give blood and urine samples for Chandigarh stalking case investigation, say police: The Haryana BJP president’s personal assistant acknowledged receiving the notice.
- North Korea threatens to strike US military base at Guam: Just hours earlier, President Donald Trump had warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with ‘fire and fury like the world has never seen’.
- Nineteen killed, around 100 more feared dead in China earthquake: In 2008, an earthquake of 8 magnitude had hit the same region, in which 87,00 people had died or gone missing.
- Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani says security is a cause for concern: He also urged the Centre to create a policy framework to protect digital users’ privacy.
- CRPF soldier arrested in connection with molestation case in Chhattisgarh: A second jawan has gone missing.
- Arvind Panagariya dismisses reports that he quit Niti Aayog over differences with the Centre: The economist said that he did not know that the length of his term would be linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s years in office.
- Venezuela’s new Assembly declares itself superior to all other government bodies: Foreign ministers from 17 Western Hemisphere nations, however, refused to recognise the new ‘all-powerful body’.