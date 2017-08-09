A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Sahara asks Supreme Court to stay Aamby Valley auction, seeks more time to repay investors: The bench had ordered the prime property’s sale in April 2017 after the company failed to deposit the dues it owes investors. Markets end lower for third straight session – Sensex sheds 216 points, Nifty ends below 10,000: Both indices were weighed down by US-North Korea tensions. GST Network Chairman Navin Kumar urges firms to file returns soon, not leave it till eleventh hour: Only 18 of 34 service providers have been approved to help companies bulk-file invoices online. The deadline is August 20. Trading in 12 out of 331 suspected shell companies may resume in a week, say reports: These firm will soon be issued a Sebi notification and will be given time to explain their position. Disney breaks deal with Netflix, plans two new streaming services for movies and sports: Netflix members will have access to Disney films on the service through the end of 2019, the company has said. Trai says Apple is anti-consumer, indulging in data colonisation, says report: The iPhone maker has not yet made the Do Not Disturb app, which allows customers to report spam calls and messages to the telecom regulator, available. Arvind Panagariya dismisses reports that he quit Niti Aayog over differences with the Centre: The economist said that he did not know that the length of his term would be linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s years in office.