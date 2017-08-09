The business wrap: Sahara asks Supreme Court to stay Aamby Valley auction, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The markets closed in the red for a third straight session, and the GST Network head asked firms to file their returns soon.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sahara asks Supreme Court to stay Aamby Valley auction, seeks more time to repay investors: The bench had ordered the prime property’s sale in April 2017 after the company failed to deposit the dues it owes investors.
- Markets end lower for third straight session – Sensex sheds 216 points, Nifty ends below 10,000: Both indices were weighed down by US-North Korea tensions.
- GST Network Chairman Navin Kumar urges firms to file returns soon, not leave it till eleventh hour: Only 18 of 34 service providers have been approved to help companies bulk-file invoices online. The deadline is August 20.
- Trading in 12 out of 331 suspected shell companies may resume in a week, say reports: These firm will soon be issued a Sebi notification and will be given time to explain their position.
- Disney breaks deal with Netflix, plans two new streaming services for movies and sports: Netflix members will have access to Disney films on the service through the end of 2019, the company has said.
- Trai says Apple is anti-consumer, indulging in data colonisation, says report: The iPhone maker has not yet made the Do Not Disturb app, which allows customers to report spam calls and messages to the telecom regulator, available.
- Arvind Panagariya dismisses reports that he quit Niti Aayog over differences with the Centre: The economist said that he did not know that the length of his term would be linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s years in office.