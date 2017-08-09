Disney announced on Tuesday that it will stop providing movies to Netflix from 2019. Instead, it intends to launch two new streaming services­ – one for its ESPN sports unit in 2018, and another for its other entertainment programmes like Pixar movies in 2019.

The streaming services will give Disney “much greater control over its own destiny in a rapidly-changing market,” Chief Executive Robert Iger told analysts, Reuters reported. The services will be powered by BamTech, a technology company that handles direct-to-consumer video.

Marvel TV shows such as “Jessica Jones” will stay on Netflix for now, while animated movies will move to the new Disney service. Existing movies will stay on Netflix till their deals expire. “US Netflix members will have access to Disney films on the service through the end of 2019, including all new films that are shown theatrically through the end of 2018,” the company said.