The big news: Haryana BJP chief’s son arrested in Chandigarh stalking case, and 9 other stop stories
Other headlines: A backward classes panel will look into the Maratha reservation demand in Maharashtra, and Qatar has a new visa-free entry policy for India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chandigarh Police arrest Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala in stalking case: Both accused have been charged with attempt of abduction, which is a non-bailable offence.
- Maharashtra backward classes commission to study feasibility of Maratha reservation demand: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met representatives of the community after they took out a massive rally in Mumbai.
- Indians, citizens of 79 other countries will no longer need a visa to enter Qatar: A free waiver will be issued at the point of entry after a valid passport is presented along with an onward of return ticket.
- Three militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral region, civilian dies in clashes: A teenager succumbed to pellet injuries sustained during clashes that broke out between security forces and protestors near the encounter site in Pulwama district.
- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among the worst performers in rural sanitation, reveals survey: Rural households in these states were found to have the least access to toilets.
- Cannot make the use of paper trails with EVMs mandatory, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Law Ministry affidavit said VVPAT machines can be used as a backup for EVMs, which it called ‘reliable and tamper proof’.
- Six soldiers injured in Parisian suburb after BMW rams into them, terror attack suspected: Later, the French Police shot at the suspect and arrested him.
- Victory despite ‘toughest hurdles’, says JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav as he congratulates Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi said she was thankful to the EC for invalidating two votes for the BJP, but the Congress expelled eight Gujarat MLAs for violating the party whip.
- Poor conservation process harming temples in Tamil Nadu, says Unesco’s report to Madras HC: The survey revealed that the conservation process by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department had some loopholes.
- Jaganmohan Reddy’s comments reflect his mental condition, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The TDP chief also claimed that his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy had conspired with Naxalites to assassinate him in 2003.