The Mumbai Police arrested a driver of an Ola cab who allegedly molested a 31-year-old woman in the city’s Shivaji Park area, PTI reported on Wednesday. Arun Matashankar Tiwari was picked up from his home in Thane on Tuesday night, said the police.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the woman, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai for an interview, booked an Ola cab to travel from Marol to Parel, said Senior Police Inspector Gangadhar Sonawane. The woman, who was sharing the ride with another passenger, sat next to Tiwari. After the other passenger got down, Tiwari slowed down and initiated a conversation with the woman. Moments later, he flashed at her.

The woman immediately asked the driver to stop the cab, and got down at SK Bole Marg in Shivaji Park area. “She immediately got off the taxi and ran as far as she could,” said Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police (zone V), according to the Hindustan Times. She later filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park police station.

The ride-sharing platform has blacklisted the driver as soon as the incident was reported. “We have extended full support to the customer and relevant authorities for further investigation,” said an Ola spokesperson, adding that the company has zero-tolerance for such behaviour.