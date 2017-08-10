Government Railway Police said they had found and deactivated a low-intensity explosive device on board the Amritsar-bound Akal Takht Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Wednesday night, ANI reported. A letter was also found along with the device in a toilet in the train, GRP Superintendent of Police Saumitra Yadav said.

The train was stopped at the Akbarganj Railway Station after passengers raised an alarm around 1.30 am, reported IANS. Police teams were then sent to examine the train.

The letter purportedly threatens to avenge Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Abu Dujana’s death. “Dujana ki shahaadat ka badla abb Hindustan ko chukaana padega [India will have to pay for Abu Dujana’s death],” the note said.

Two coaches were evacuated and a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the site before it was cleared. Additional Superintendent of Police Balram Chari Dubey (Amethi) said the bomb disposal unit was trying to ascertain the nature of the explosive. He said the train was inspected for over five hours and allowed to proceed at 7.30 am after the bomb was defused.

Officias of the Uttar Pradesh Home Afafirs Department said the state has been put on alert.