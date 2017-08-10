A look at the headlines right now:

AIADMK (Amma) finally rejects Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran in official statement: The party said his appointment as deputy general secretary had violated their guidelines. 53 Indian troops, one bulldozer still remain on our side of border, China claims: On August 2, Beijing had released a document claiming that 40 Indian personnel were in its territory at the end of July. Explosive device found on board Akal Takht Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi: Two coaches were vacated and a bomb disposal squad was deployed at the site. Centre defends law that protects a husband if he rapes his minor wife: The Supreme Court said the current law only considers a man’s physical intercourse with a girl under the age of 15 as rape. Sebi orders stock exchanges to verify credentials of 331 alleged shell firms, says report: Three of the companies have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the market regulator’s order banning them from trading on the market. Poet and writer Vijay Nambisan dies at 54: Historian Ramchandra Guha said Nambisan was a wonderful human being, with a gentle, dry, wit. Facebook announces personalised video platform called Watch: The new tab will offer a customised variety of shows based on the user’s preferences and what their friends are watching. United Airlines apologises after family claims their dog died in the flight’s cargo hold: The owners said their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel had been cleared by a veterinarian days before the flight. Iran’s Hassan Rouhani appoints female vice presidents after backlash against his all-male cabinet: Massoumeh Ebtekar will be in charge of family and women’s affairs. Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal dies at 54: He also featured in Jolly LLB2 and Slumdog Millionaire.