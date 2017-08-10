A look at the headlines right now:

‘You will now feel free,’ Narendra Modi tells outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari: Vice President-elect Venakiah Naidu said India was the best model for secularism. Court remands Chandigarh stalking case accused Vikas Barala, Ashish Kumar to two days in police custody: They were arrested and charged with attempt to abduction, a non-bailable offence, on Wednesday. TTV Dinakaran says no one can remove him from the AIADMK after Amma faction rejects him from party post: The camp headed by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had said that his appointment as deputy general secretary had violated their guidelines Supreme Court pulls up CBSE for varying difficulty levels in Neet regional language papers: The apex judicial body has also observed that there must be a common question paper in the future. Maharashtra government tables Bill that will allow shops, hotels and theatres stay open 24x7: The Shops and Establishment Bill will enable competition with online businesses and create jobs. Centre asked to clarify whether Taj Mahal is a mausoleum or a Shiva temple: The issue has been the subject of various court cases, and is presented as an alternative narrative of history. SoftBank Vision Fund invests $2.5 billion in Flipkart: The news comes on the heels of the e-commerce giant’s failed merger talks with SoftBank-backed Snapdeal. Internet Archive and 2,500-odd websites blocked after Madras High Court orders on piracy: The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Lipstick under My Burkha had approached the court seeking a ban on these websites. Keeping married women out of the Army’s legal arm is hostile and discriminating, says Delhi High Court: The bench also questioned why women were not being recruited in the Territorial Army, which is mobilised during emergencies. Hyderabad court acquits all 10 accused in a 2005 suicide bombing case: The Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Court said the prosecution failed to prove the men guilty.