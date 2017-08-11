Congress leader Aslam Sheikh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should either completely ban beef across India or not put any kind of restrictions on its sale or consumption anywhere in the country, reported ANI. His comments came after the Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court, seeking to revive a section of a law that makes storing beef at home an offence.

“There is no need to go to the High Court or to the Supreme Court,” Sheikh said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should either ban beef across the nation or should not put any sort of restrictions [on it] anywhere in the country.”

Sheikh said the government should not decide what people should or should not eat. “They should figure out how to take the country forward rather than what’s cooking in people’s kitchens,” he said.

The apex court is scheduled to hear the case later in the day.